BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Trading Down 5.7% This Week (BLACK)

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. One BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $291,840.00 and $12,791.00 worth of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Profile

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL is blackhole.black/#. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHole Protocol originates from Ethereum network and gradually spread to Polkadot, BSC, Heco, SOL and eventually the whole blockchain world. Any user or project governor could create a burning pool by holding BLACK and old token LP to permanently burn the old Token into a new Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

