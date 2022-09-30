BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Down 0.3 %

BL opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.