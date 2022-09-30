BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.80.

BlackLine stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

