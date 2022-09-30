Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Blancco Technology Group Price Performance

LON:BLTG opened at GBX 155 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.62. The stock has a market cap of £117.29 million and a PE ratio of 5,166.67. Blancco Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.50).

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

