Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Blancco Technology Group Price Performance
LON:BLTG opened at GBX 155 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.62. The stock has a market cap of £117.29 million and a PE ratio of 5,166.67. Blancco Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.50).
Blancco Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.