Blind Boxes Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $606,400.00 (BLES)

Blind Boxes (BLES) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Blind Boxes has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blind Boxes has a market capitalization of $606,400.00 and approximately $25,867.00 worth of Blind Boxes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blind Boxes coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blind Boxes Profile

Blind Boxes was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Blind Boxes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Blind Boxes is blindboxes.io. Blind Boxes’ official Twitter account is @blindboxes_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blind Boxes

According to CryptoCompare, “Blind Boxes is a gamified curation platform and launchpad for NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The mission of Blind Boxes is to enable creators and brands to diversify their revenue streams, increase the liquidity of their creative assets, and become leaders in decentralized global economies while engaging fans and buyers to discover and collect rare, limited edition NFTs. Via the Blind Boxes Marketplace, buyers get to experience the thrill of time-released white-labelled blind box series, where a collector can draw from and unlock sealed packages of exclusive items, curated by tastemakers across the arts, music, & entertainment sectors. The platform offers a commission structure that incentivizes independent contributors to produce bespoke blind box collections that feature top-tier talent and emerging artists and designers from around the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blind Boxes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blind Boxes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blind Boxes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

