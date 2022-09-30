Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Tops One Day Volume of $34,359.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $431,325.00 and $34,359.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 3,628,102 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official website is www.blockchaincuties.finance.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans.Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true "Play2Earn" concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans.Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly."

