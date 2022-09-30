Blockzero Labs Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $456,110.85 and $2,432.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,083.44 or 0.99977746 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00056671 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063924 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00080983 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network.

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.