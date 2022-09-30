BOMB Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000998 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $175,073.57 and approximately $100,577.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010915 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00145691 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.35 or 0.01808482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB’s total supply is 891,070 coins and its circulating supply is 890,282 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple.There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.