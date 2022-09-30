BonFi (BNF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34.00

BonFi (BNF) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $29,328.81 and $34.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BonFi

BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BonFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution.This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

