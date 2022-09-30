Boralex (TSE:BLX) Lifted to “Outperform” at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.83.

Boralex Stock Down 1.0 %

BLX opened at C$43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$47.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.76. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$30.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.09.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.80 million. Research analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dany St-Pierre acquired 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,695.96.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

