Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brady Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. Brady has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 54,477 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

