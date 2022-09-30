BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of BCTXW opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 181,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares during the period.

