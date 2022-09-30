Bridge Mutual (BMI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $51,443.00

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $51,443.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins. The official website for Bridge Mutual is www.bridgemutual.io. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem.”

