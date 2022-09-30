Bridge Mutual Price Reaches $0.0178 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $51,443.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bridge Mutual is www.bridgemutual.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem.”

