Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Bright Health Group by 601.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 110.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

Bright Health Group stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $705.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.58.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.