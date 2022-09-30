Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,470 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $299,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.