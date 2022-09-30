Brio Consultants LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $237.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $234.41 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

