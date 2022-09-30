British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $570.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $570.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $3.81 on Friday. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.