British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $570.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $570.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $3.81 on Friday. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.