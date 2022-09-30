Broderick Brian C Sells 532 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Broderick Brian C trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.8% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG opened at $128.70 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

