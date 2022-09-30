Brokerages Set Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) PT at $151.20

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.20.
EADSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Airbus Price Performance
EADSY stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. Airbus has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
