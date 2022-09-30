Brokerages Set Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) PT at $151.20

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.20.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

EADSY stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. Airbus has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

