Brokerages Set Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) PT at $151.20

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of EADSY opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Airbus had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

