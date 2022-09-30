Brokerages Set Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) PT at $151.20

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.20.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Airbus Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of EADSY opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
