Brokerages Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) PT at $197.25

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.25.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 704,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CMC Materials by 14.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,931,000 after buying an additional 97,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

