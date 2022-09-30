Brokerages Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) PT at $197.25

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.25.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.
CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.
