Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Target Price at $17.56

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

FRHLF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

FRHLF opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

