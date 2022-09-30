Brokerages Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Target Price at $32.00

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIIV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $650.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

