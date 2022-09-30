Brokerages Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT at $40.75

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $908.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. Merus has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 101.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $133,531.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,870 shares in the company, valued at $592,940.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,870 shares of company stock worth $249,407 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Merus by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 799,341 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Merus by 354.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,924 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merus by 1.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 81.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 384,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Merus by 86.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 393,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.