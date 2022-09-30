Brokerages Set Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Target Price at $84.00

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nemetschek from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $87.20.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

