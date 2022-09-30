Brokerages Set OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Price Target at $2.90

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCX. StockNews.com raised OncoCyte to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,883.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $65,500. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

OncoCyte Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.78.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 846.58%. Equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.