Brokerages Set OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Price Target at $2.90

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCX. StockNews.com raised OncoCyte to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte
In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,883.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $65,500. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of OncoCyte
OncoCyte Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.78.
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 846.58%. Equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
