Brokerages Set Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) PT at $26.43

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $18.50 on Friday. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $212,702.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,903,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,486,949.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $212,702.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,903,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,486,949.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 27,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $583,765.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,177.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,956,861. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth $92,000. 20.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

