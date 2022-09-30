Brokerages Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) PT at $109.13

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $86.09 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.26. The company has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

