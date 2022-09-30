Brokerages Set PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Target Price at $83.20

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.20.

Several research firms have commented on PJT. StockNews.com raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

