Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT at $8,750.00

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,750.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBGLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,600 ($103.91) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $17.90.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th.

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.