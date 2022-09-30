Brokerages Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) PT at GBX 672.29

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 672.29 ($8.12).

Several analysts have commented on RMV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 574 ($6.94) to GBX 634 ($7.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 608 ($7.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Rightmove Trading Down 7.7 %

LON RMV opened at GBX 466.60 ($5.64) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 613.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 604.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 458.20 ($5.54) and a one year high of GBX 810 ($9.79). The company has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,120.91.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

About Rightmove

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

