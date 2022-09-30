Brokerages Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Target Price at $160.43

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($2.17). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

