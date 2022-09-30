Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Price Target at £122.68

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £122.68 ($148.23).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a £105 ($126.87) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a £132 ($159.50) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £102.60 ($123.97) on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a 52 week high of £172.25 ($208.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is £108.94 and its 200-day moving average is £110.96. The company has a market capitalization of £7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 3,397.35.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

