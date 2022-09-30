Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target at $37.92

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPEV. Nomura lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Macquarie lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Down 9.2 %

NYSE:XPEV opened at $12.11 on Friday. XPeng has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 65.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of XPeng by 114.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 49.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.