Brokerages Set Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT at $38.50

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZUMZ. TheStreet cut shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. William Blair cut Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Zumiez Trading Down 3.1 %

ZUMZ stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $431.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,313,550 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,723,000 after purchasing an additional 172,974 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,666 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,048 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 134.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

