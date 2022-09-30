Brokers Offer Predictions for BOK Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.52. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $866,475 in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.