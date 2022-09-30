Brokers Set Expectations for BankUnited, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.25.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 56.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 11.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after buying an additional 297,652 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in BankUnited by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 663,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,187,000 after buying an additional 80,025 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 19.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $4,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

