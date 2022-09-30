Brokers Set Expectations for QHSLab, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of QHSLab in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for QHSLab’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for QHSLab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get QHSLab alerts:

QHSLab Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAQ opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. QHSLab has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.81.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.