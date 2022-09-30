Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance
BTX stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $10.10.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
