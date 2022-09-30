BunnyPark (BP) Hits One Day Volume of $166,952.00

BunnyPark (BP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. BunnyPark has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $166,952.00 worth of BunnyPark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BunnyPark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BunnyPark has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004629 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00045750 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.95 or 0.01630010 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00035333 BTC.

BunnyPark is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. BunnyPark’s total supply is 93,421,266 coins. BunnyPark’s official website is www.bunnypark.com. BunnyPark’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark is a DeFi + NFT project deployed on Binance Smart Chain. The program focuses on NFT SaaSization and product standardization to allow more variety of NFT gameplay, product rules and application value to be output in a series of standard smart contracts.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyPark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BunnyPark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BunnyPark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

