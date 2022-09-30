Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 16,600 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $273,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780,495 shares in the company, valued at $29,378,167.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMA opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. XOMA Co. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $32.08.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.35%. Analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA

XOMA Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after buying an additional 191,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in XOMA by 254.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.