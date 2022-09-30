Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 16,600 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $273,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780,495 shares in the company, valued at $29,378,167.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
XOMA Stock Performance
Shares of XOMA opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. XOMA Co. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $32.08.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.35%. Analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOMA (XOMA)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.