BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,179,000 after purchasing an additional 174,997 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.