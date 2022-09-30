Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

BGFV stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.