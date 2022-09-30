Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 590 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $39.72 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.