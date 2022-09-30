Byrne Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MasTec by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $138,946,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,859,000 after acquiring an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $65.60 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

