Byrne Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $290,333,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,759,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $126.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

