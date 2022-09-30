Byrne Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 1.6 %

KLA stock opened at $310.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.12 and a 200 day moving average of $343.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,916 shares of company stock worth $6,479,343. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.00.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.