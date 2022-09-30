Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $80,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.84 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

